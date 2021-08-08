New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 13,300 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,264,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,287,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,134,000 after purchasing an additional 706,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 57.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,749,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,040,000 after purchasing an additional 641,114 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $13.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

