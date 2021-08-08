New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 3,900 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 18.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

OZK opened at $43.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.81. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.67.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.44%.

OZK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.