New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 10,500 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 182.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Exelixis by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 530,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after buying an additional 356,688 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exelixis by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after buying an additional 191,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Exelixis by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 24,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $2,538,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 295,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,319. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

