New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Get New Gold alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NGD. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.25.

New Gold stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.59. New Gold has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.96.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in New Gold by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in New Gold by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Gold (NGD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.