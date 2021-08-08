Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $122.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Nevro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup downgraded Nevro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Nevro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.17.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $119.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nevro has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The company’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Nevro by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

