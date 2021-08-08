Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000418 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.98 or 0.00247432 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000423 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

