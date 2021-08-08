NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.75. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 7,112 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $53.71 million, a PE ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 1.94%.

In related news, CEO Najeeb Ghauri bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $37,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,383.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTWK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NetSol Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.