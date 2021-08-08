Needham & Company LLC Raises Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $140.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NET. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.25.

NYSE NET opened at $118.82 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $122.77. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of -282.90 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $2,169,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,185.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $819,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,494,051.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 903,787 shares of company stock valued at $84,953,623 over the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

