Needham & Company LLC Cuts LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target to $66.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LPSN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.54.

Get LivePerson alerts:

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $61.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 1.13. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 22.2% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 10.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,552,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 4.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.