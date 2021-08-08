Needham & Company LLC Cuts LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target to $66.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LPSN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.54.
NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $61.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 1.13. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.47.
About LivePerson
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.
Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.