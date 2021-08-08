Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) versus UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) and UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.6% of UniFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of UniFirst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nebula Caravel Acquisition and UniFirst’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebula Caravel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UniFirst $1.80 billion 2.25 $135.77 million $7.13 30.18

UniFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Nebula Caravel Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nebula Caravel Acquisition and UniFirst, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nebula Caravel Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 UniFirst 0 2 0 0 2.00

Nebula Caravel Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.84%. UniFirst has a consensus target price of $248.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.26%. Given Nebula Caravel Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nebula Caravel Acquisition is more favorable than UniFirst.

Profitability

This table compares Nebula Caravel Acquisition and UniFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebula Caravel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A UniFirst 8.27% 8.27% 6.55%

Summary

UniFirst beats Nebula Caravel Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Company Profile

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. The company also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products, and dry and wet mops; restroom and cleaning supplies comprising air fresheners, paper products, gloves, masks, sanitizers, and hand soaps; and other textile products. In addition, it provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies; decontaminates and cleans work clothes, and other items that is exposed to radioactive materials; and services special cleanroom protective wear and facilities. Further, it offers a range of garment service options, including full-service rental programs in which garments are cleaned and serviced; lease programs in which garments are cleaned and maintained by individual employees; and purchase programs to buy garments and related items directly. The company serves automobile service centers and dealers, delivery services, food and general merchandise retailers, food processors and service operations, light manufacturers, maintenance facilities, restaurants, service companies, soft and durable goods wholesalers, transportation companies, healthcare providers, government agencies, research and development laboratories, high technology companies, and utilities operating nuclear reactors, as well as others who require employee clothing for image, identification, protection, or utility purposes. UniFirst Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

