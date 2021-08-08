Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NAUT opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $25.89.
About Nautilus Biotechnology
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.
