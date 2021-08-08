Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NAUT opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $25.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nautilus Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

