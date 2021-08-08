NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target Raised to GBX 250 at Royal Bank of Canada

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NWG. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NatWest Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 275 ($3.59).

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 215.70 ($2.82) on Thursday. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 215.70 ($2.82). The company has a market cap of £24.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 204.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Katie Murray bought 95,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Insiders bought a total of 95,301 shares of company stock worth $289,397 in the last 90 days.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

