National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of National Presto Industries worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 599.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 31.3% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 72.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in National Presto Industries in the first quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Presto Industries stock opened at $89.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $628.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.69. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.49 and a fifty-two week high of $117.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.57.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

