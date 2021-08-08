National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,779 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $19,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $42.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.33 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.12.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

