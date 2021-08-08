National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

NYSE NFG opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

