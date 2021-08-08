National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%.
Shares of NYSE:NFG traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $53.07. 360,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,684. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.44. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.
About National Fuel Gas
National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.
