National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $53.07. 360,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,684. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.44. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

NFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.