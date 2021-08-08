National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

NCMI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $257.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.89.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,622 shares in the company, valued at $477,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,787,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,736,000 after buying an additional 902,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,735,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,877,000 after buying an additional 211,670 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 747,717 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 57,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 111,386 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

