National Bankshares Raises DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Price Target to $4.00

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential downside of 12.66% from the stock’s previous close.

DRTT has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.30 price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.51.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $390.57 million, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 2.76. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $4.95.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. Research analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DIRTT Environmental Solutions news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw acquired 1,555,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $6,844,684.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Kraus sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $53,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,409.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,304,399 shares of company stock valued at $9,938,471. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 76,762 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,678,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 326,505 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Mak Capital One LLC increased its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,637,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 336,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

