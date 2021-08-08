Myriad (XMY) Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Myriad has a market capitalization of $6.33 million and approximately $7,243.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,792,665,250 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.