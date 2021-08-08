Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Director S. Louise Phanstiel Sells 47,881 Shares

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Director S. Louise Phanstiel sold 47,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,677,750.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.60. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $36.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MYGN shares. Raymond James began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after buying an additional 34,037 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 501,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after buying an additional 170,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

