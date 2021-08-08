My Size (MYSZ) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

My Size (NASDAQ: MYSZ) is one of 345 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare My Size to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

My Size has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, My Size’s rivals have a beta of -21.00, suggesting that their average share price is 2,200% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares My Size and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size -4,428.06% -149.77% -110.87% My Size Competitors -128.40% -65.62% -3.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for My Size and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score My Size 0 0 1 0 3.00 My Size Competitors 2290 11785 21873 616 2.57

My Size presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.07%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 6.01%. Given My Size’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe My Size is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares My Size and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio My Size $140,000.00 -$6.16 million -1.07 My Size Competitors $1.92 billion $382.99 million 87.23

My Size’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than My Size. My Size is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of My Size shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of My Size shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

My Size rivals beat My Size on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About My Size

My Size, Inc. offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry. The company was founded by Ronen Luzon on September 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.

