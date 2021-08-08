Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Mueller Water Products updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MWA traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,270. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MWA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

