Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Mueller Water Products updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

MWA stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,270. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MWA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

