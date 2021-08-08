Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Mueller Water Products updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Mueller Water Products stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,270. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

