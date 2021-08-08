MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,172,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,224 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in MSG Networks by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 719,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 118,962 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MSG Networks by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 285,321 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MSG Networks by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 205,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MSG Networks by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 66,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSGN opened at $14.17 on Friday. MSG Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $803.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MSG Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

