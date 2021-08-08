Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $6.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,741. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $140.21 and a 12 month high of $231.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.12.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.14.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,955. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.