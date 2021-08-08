MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MorphoSys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Commerzbank lowered MorphoSys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg lowered shares of MorphoSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.83.

MOR opened at $13.26 on Thursday. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.93.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 68.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in MorphoSys by 45.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MorphoSys by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

