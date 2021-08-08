MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut MorphoSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Commerzbank cut MorphoSys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MorphoSys presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of MOR stock opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 68.05%. The business had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MorphoSys will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,064,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at about $963,000. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in MorphoSys by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in MorphoSys by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

