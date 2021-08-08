Morgan Stanley Trims Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Target Price to $207.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $209.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $188.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $1,128,054.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,277 shares of company stock worth $6,448,452 in the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 193.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

