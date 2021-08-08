Morgan Stanley Trims Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,447 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 177,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $26,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KB. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in KB Financial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,976,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,691,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,628,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,739,000 after buying an additional 531,187 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,692,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after buying an additional 210,918 shares in the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KB opened at $46.08 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.67. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.94.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

