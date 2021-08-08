Morgan Stanley Trims ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Target Price to $27.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho reissued a hold rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.32.

ACAD stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.71.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The business had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,386,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,541 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,407,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,800,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,496,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

