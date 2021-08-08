Morgan Stanley Sells 90,896 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,896 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of Resideo Technologies worth $25,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 32.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:REZI opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 2.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. Analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

