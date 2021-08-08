Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GLPEY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galp Energia, SGPS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Shares of GLPEY opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $6.60.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

