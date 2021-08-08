Morgan Stanley Purchases 14,777 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MasTec were worth $24,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $53,195,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,066,000 after purchasing an additional 607,802 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in MasTec by 409.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 519,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,653,000 after purchasing an additional 417,228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 1,427.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,406,000 after purchasing an additional 412,967 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth $16,782,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTZ stock opened at $94.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.11. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTZ shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

