Morgan Stanley Has $25.40 Million Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 32.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 277,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 68,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Trex were worth $25,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,900,000 after acquiring an additional 385,729 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Trex by 32.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after buying an additional 1,328,979 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 0.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,891,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 7.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,271,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,914,000 after buying an additional 160,473 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,949,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,484,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,983 shares of company stock worth $4,954,165. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX opened at $105.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.32 and a 52-week high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

