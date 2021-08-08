Morgan Stanley Has $24.89 Million Stock Holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 264.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,786 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.02% of Magellan Health worth $24,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Magellan Health by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Magellan Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Magellan Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGLN opened at $94.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.34. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $95.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.84). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

