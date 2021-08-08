Morgan Stanley Cuts Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target to $12.75

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $12.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZNGA. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.37.

Zynga stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Zynga has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.41.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 946,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,569.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 348,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $3,574,195.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,459,224 shares of company stock worth $37,234,724 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 24.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,545,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,411,000 after purchasing an additional 881,286 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 34.8% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,479,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,074 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Zynga by 4.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 513,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,922 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 81.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 12.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,993,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 221,624 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

