Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 612,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.62% of AllianceBernstein worth $24,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AB. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,330,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after acquiring an additional 102,307 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 22.8% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 505,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,201,000 after acquiring an additional 93,791 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 64.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 60,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 34.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 134,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 34,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

AB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.50 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.25.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. Analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.34%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

