Morgan Stanley Boosts Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target to $61.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SEE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. increased their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.08.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 4.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

