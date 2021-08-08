Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Shares Down 2.7%

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) shares fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.71. 20,695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 111,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Montage Gold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$72.41 million and a P/E ratio of -3.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.83.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Montage Gold Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Montage Gold Company Profile (CVE:MAU)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.