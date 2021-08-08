Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%.

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,956,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,775. The firm has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.85. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $75.45 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.94.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Monster Beverage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

