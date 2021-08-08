Monolith Achieves Market Cap of $7.99 Million (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. Monolith has a market capitalization of $7.99 million and $2,958.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monolith alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00053174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $360.31 or 0.00821630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00099126 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00039618 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.