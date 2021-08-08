MONK (MONK) Hits Market Cap of $1.29 Million

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0994 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. MONK has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $3,272.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MONK has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001723 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000423 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00009445 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000899 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

