Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Acquires 9,427 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.7% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.94. The stock had a trading volume of 36,049,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,115,867. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.98.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

