Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Raises Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 21.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,450,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,405 shares during the period. Maximus accounts for approximately 2.4% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Maximus were worth $127,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus in the first quarter valued at $86,315,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,330,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,213,000 after buying an additional 608,298 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 722.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,961,000 after buying an additional 236,376 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 24.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 901,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,308,000 after buying an additional 174,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,752,161.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MMS opened at $83.99 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Maximus’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMS. Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

