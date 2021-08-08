Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Lowers Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lessened its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,541 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.10% of Avient worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,164,000 after purchasing an additional 663,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,977,000 after purchasing an additional 114,921 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,539,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,401,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,256,000 after purchasing an additional 396,800 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Avient by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,136,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,711,000 after purchasing an additional 40,373 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $47.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.64. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

