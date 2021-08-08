Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $63.89 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,012,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,859 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.2% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $63,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.5% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $244.95 billion, a PE ratio of -18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.