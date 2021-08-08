Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MONDY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of MONDY stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mondi has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.06.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

