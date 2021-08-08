Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will report earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69. Molson Coors Beverage reported earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%.

TAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.10. 1,351,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

