Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. Modine Manufacturing updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MOD traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.34. 362,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,694. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $740.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.77.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,251.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

